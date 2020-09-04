The family of Bruce Vinskas sadly announce his passing on August 25, 2020. Bruce leaves behind his dear wife of 68 years, Ruth. Children Christopher (Frances) and predeceased by Matthew (2000). Grandchildren Luke, Elly (Mitch), Rachel (Andrew), Ross (Emily) and Aron (Chelsey) and great-grandchildren Zoey and Levi. At this time, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In memory of Bruce, donations may be made to COPD.



