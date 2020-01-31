|
|
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 85th year. Proud long-time resident of Ringwood, and loving son of Joseph and Lulu Fockler (predeceased). Beloved husband for over 60 years to Anna (nee Cole); loving father to Brian (Elaine), Barry (Karen), Lori (Jim Tsiatsiamis), Jeffrey (Colleen), Lisa (Mike Jensen) and Joanne McPeak (Fockler); treasured Grandpa to Eric, Daniel and Alanna Fockler, Braedan and Jared Fockler, Jonnie and Arianna Tsiatsiamis, Patrick and Andrew Fockler, Morgan and Marshall Burke, Cole and Christina Jensen, Evan and Jordan McPeak; brother to Clarence and wife Barbara, Helen and husband Norman Nigh (predeceased), and Hazel and husband Tom Bullock (predeceased). Faithful companion to his dog Matty. Bruce will be sadly missed by all other extended family members and friends. A private family service and interment at Dickson Hill Cemetery took place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. All are welcomed to join us at a Celebration of Bruce's Life on Sunday, February 9th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Stouffville Legion Branch 459, 150 Mostar Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital or the OSPCA. Online condolences may be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 31, 2020