Passed away peacefully at Southlake Hospital, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 91 years of age. Dear husband of Ruth (nee Keir) for 65 years. Loved father of Rob (Frances) and Anne Milton (Scott). Proud grandfather of Ashley, Tyler and Sarah. Brother of the late Gordon, Bob and Hazel. Doug was a long time resident of the town of Newmarket. His work career began in real estate in Newmarket, later working for 25 years with the Federal Government in Public Works as a Property Manager until his retirement. Doug was active in the local community as a long serving member of the Lions Club and the Men's Probus Club of Newmarket. An avid sports fan, he followed curling, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays for many years. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Doug's name may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.