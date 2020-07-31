1/1
Bruce Douglas (Doug) McNERN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Hospital, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 91 years of age. Dear husband of Ruth (nee Keir) for 65 years. Loved father of Rob (Frances) and Anne Milton (Scott). Proud grandfather of Ashley, Tyler and Sarah. Brother of the late Gordon, Bob and Hazel. Doug was a long time resident of the town of Newmarket. His work career began in real estate in Newmarket, later working for 25 years with the Federal Government in Public Works as a Property Manager until his retirement. Doug was active in the local community as a long serving member of the Lions Club and the Men's Probus Club of Newmarket. An avid sports fan, he followed curling, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays for many years. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Doug's name may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved