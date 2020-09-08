Welch, Bruce Edmund Local businessman, longtime member of the Keswick Optimist Club, former Town of Georgina Councilor, Avid Georgina Sportsman, and contributor. Peacefully at his home in Keswick on Thursday September 3, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband the late 'Moe' Welch (née Keeling 2004). Loving father of David (Diane) of Cedarbrae, Tim Welch of Ravenshoe, Dan Welch of Keswick, Robin (Gord Bull) of Mountainview, Arkansas, Blair Welch of Port Elgin, and Tracy (Brent Anderson) of Keswick. Cherished grandfather of Maeda, Aiden, Aarin, Kathryn, Bailey, Darcey, Madison, Nathan, Evan, Halena, Nicholas, Aja, Blythe, Abaigeal, Percy, Brëymann, Chase, Spencer and 12 much loved great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Helen Brown, Carl, Victor, Bernice Peterson, and Bill Welch. Bruce will be greatly missed by his companion Carolyn Morrill, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Friday September 11, 2020, from 7-9 p.m. (respecting all covid rules, self-distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, and adhering to room capacity regulations). Private Family Service can be view via Facebook livestreamed at address: M.W. Becker Funeral Home, on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 12 noon. In memory of Bruce, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre or to the Georgina Community Food Pantry would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com