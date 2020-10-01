It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Father and Papa, Bruce Gilmore Houghton on September 22 in Collingwood at the age of 78. Bruce will be remembered as a wonderful father to David (Christine), Derek (Kerry) and Papa to Meaghan, Alexandra, Macleod, Tyler, Adam and Chase. Bruce is also survived by his 4 brothers, Tom, Ted, Jas and Danny, and predeceased by his wife Sylvia. Bruce was a long time Markham resident who retired from IBM who's passion for life included restoring cars, golfing, hockey, music and spending time with his family. He was a kind and gentle man who loved to have a good time and will be missed by all those he touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store