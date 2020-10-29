Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 88 years of age. Reunited with his beloved wife, the late Louise (nee Morton). Cherished father of Lynda and her husband Cecil Brown and Peggyanne. Dear son of the late Gordon and Myrle Coates and brother of the late Percy and Helen. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Bruce lived on his farm for 84 years in Holt, Ontario. He was an important member of his community. He was loved by his neighbours, friends, and his church family. Bruce was always there to lend a helping hand. He was an essential part of rebuilding the Holt Free Methodist Church. He will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service was held on Friday, October 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to the Holt Free Methodist Church, 19198 McCowan Rd, Mount Albert, Ontario L0G 1M0. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.roadhouseandrose.com