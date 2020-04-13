|
Suddenly as the result of an accident on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Zephyr, Ontario. Bruce, at the age of 46, was the loving husband of Linda Jones. He was a very proud father of Alexa, Nycole (Guy) Bromberg, Scott Macham and Brent (Ann) Macham. Cher-ished Papa to Sophia and Mason. Bruce is survived by his parents Ken and Diane (nee Gow) Jefferson, his sisters Lori (John) and Linda (Jeff), his in-laws Murray and Evelyn (nee Dunkeld) Jones, and brothers-in-laws Brian (Diane), Dale (Melody) and Dave (Clare). He was adored by his many nieces and nephews Rebekah, Ethan, Meghan, Kayla, Emily (Dylan), Kristen, Lauren, Rebecca, Hannah, Ella and Ava. Bruce will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles and so many cousins. Bruce was an avid sports enthusiast, loved to cook, absolutely loved hosting gatherings and put his whole heart into anything he touched. Bruce had a kind soul and brightened up a room with his infectious smile and laugh. Bruce will be deeply missed by so many family and friends. Don't think about my passing, but instead remind yourself of the wonderful moments we spent together when I was with you. Keep Smiling. Love you forever Bruce. A private family service has taken place at this time, a celebration of life will take place later. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Po Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, a donation in trust for his daughter Alexa would be appreciated by the family; please make cheques payable to Linda Jones, and mail them to the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in York Region News on Apr. 13, 2020