The family of the late Bruce Welch would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the kindnesses and support we received during this difficult time. It was comforting to know how many lives were touched by Bruce and that he will be missed. We also wish to send our gratitude to Cathy , Teresa and Emily from SRT and Julie, Stephanie and Thomas from CBI for the compassionate care they provided for our father during his last few months. It certainly helped to make a difficult time easier. In addition, we express our gratitude to M.W.Becker Funeral home for their guidance and support. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts. Sincerely, The Welch Family



