1/
Bruce Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Bruce Welch would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the kindnesses and support we received during this difficult time. It was comforting to know how many lives were touched by Bruce and that he will be missed. We also wish to send our gratitude to Cathy , Teresa and Emily from SRT and Julie, Stephanie and Thomas from CBI for the compassionate care they provided for our father during his last few months. It certainly helped to make a difficult time easier. In addition, we express our gratitude to M.W.Becker Funeral home for their guidance and support. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts. Sincerely, The Welch Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved