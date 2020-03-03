|
|
A loyal true friend, a wonderful Dad and Papa and a precious devoted husband has left us. On Friday February 28, 2020 at 9:20am, Bryon Lawrence passed away after a sudden illness. The pain in our hearts is unsurmountable. He leaves behind his wife Terry, daughters Mandy (Amanda), Kelly and Shannon and beautiful, young grandchildren that he loved and adored: Ava, Milena and Alex. Family will accept guests for visitation at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village, Ajax, 905-428-8488) on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 6-9pm and on Friday March 6, 2020 from 12-2pm. Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A Celebration of Life and a toast to a great man, will be held at the McEachnie Family Centre immediately following the service. If desired, donations can be made in Bryon's name to Hospital for Sick Children and Grandview Kids in honour of his grandchildren.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 3, 2020