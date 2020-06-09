Byrne Alexander FULTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Byrne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byrne was born to Angela and Greg 'Facts' Fulton in Calgary, Alberta and passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Byrne spent his early years in Calgary, later moving to Toronto where he met the love of his life, Sharon. They married in 1970 and remained together for 43 years until Sharon's passing in 2013. Byrne earned his Bachelor of Arts at Loyola College in Montreal and his Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Windsor, leading to his long career as a Chartered Accountant. For those who knew him, Byrne will always be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and ability to make you laugh. Adventurous and curious by nature, when it came to food Byrne was not discriminatory. He never met a fast food outlet that he didn't like. Brother of Robert (Eve) and Rebecca, Byrne is survived by his children Stephen, Laura Elliot (Peter) and grandchildren Alexandra and Carter. The family sincerely thanks the staff at Langstaff Square Care Community for supporting Byrne during his last year. At Byrne's request, cremation has taken place. Due to the current world circumstances, internment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Lung Association. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved