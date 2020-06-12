Byron Wentzell
Passed away peacefully after a brief struggle with lung cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, ON at the age of 72. He was born in 1947 in Bridgewater, NS, the third of five children to Ellis and Nellie (nee Cleversey) Wentzell. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Elizabeth "Libby" Oakes. Byron will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Dawn Smith (Adam); siblings Clayton (Shantee Boyd), Roderick (Margaret) and Jane Robar (Michael); former spouse, mother of his daughter, and close friend, Gayle; and many friends and family in Ontario and Nova Scotia. A celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit.

Published in York Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
