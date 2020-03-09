|
|
Jeremy passed away at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital early on March 4, 2020, in his 85th year, after a two-year battle with kidney disease and cancer. Loving husband to Dorothy for 55 years. Much-loved father to Timothy (Kasturi), Rodney, Bruce (Deirdre), and Christopher. Proud Grandpa to Philip (Lauren). Predeceased by his parents, the late Frederick Arthur and Mabel Van-Lane; his sister, Johanna Mary; brother, Frederick Arthur Jr.; and nephew, Richard Arnon. In his 40-year ministry as an Anglican clergyman, Jeremy served at churches in and around Brandon, Manitoba; as well as at St. Richard of Chichester, Etobicoke; St. John the Baptist (Norway), Toronto; Grace Church, Markham; and St. Paul's, Newmarket. After retirement, Jeremy served in interim ministries, the last at St. James, Sharon, in 2013. In ministry, Jeremy was an epic problem-solver and a dedicated, compassionate pastor. We will miss his warmth, wit, and insight. The funeral service was held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Newmarket, on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Canon Barb Hammond presiding. Interment of ashes in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Society, World Vision, or to a . Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 9, 2020