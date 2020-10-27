Carl Henry Nolte 1946 - 2020 Carl Henry Nolte passed away at his home in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Carl who grew up in Newmarket, Ontario moved to Winnipeg to pursue his driving career with Bison Transport. He had a passion for cooking and always tried to replicate Mom's famous dishes. He was also noted for his delicious signature turkey stuffing which he always made each year. He had a love for wildlife and always helped and fed any strays that came across his path. Carl will be sadly missed by his companion Evelyn Ross from Winnipeg. He is survived by his two sisters Evelyn (husband Richard Glista), Susie (husband Greg Gourlie). Carl will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Newmarket Cemetery. 