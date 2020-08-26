Mathieson, Carol Ann (nee Foster) Passed away peacefully at Bethany Lodge on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 in her 79th year. She is survived by her husband David. Beloved mother of Jane and her husband Michael, and Andrew and his wife Angel. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Alicia, Jessica, Hunter, Prescott, Drake, and Taylor. She is the daughter of the late George and Hazel Foster and is survived by her sister Nancy and several nephews and nieces. She will be sorely missed by all. She loved life, badminton, and the outdoors, participating in camping, canoeing, cross-country skiing to name a few throughout Ontario. Special thanks to the staff at Bethany Lodge for their wonderful care over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada and/or Bethany Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family after travelling and gathering restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
.