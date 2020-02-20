Home

Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Carol LUTZ Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Carol Lutz, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Laurie, Tracy, Dawn and Ward. Cherished grandma and great-grandma. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
