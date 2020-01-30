Home

In Loving Memory of My Dear Daughter & Grandson Cassandra C. Read & Taylor R.T. Grasby February 04/2006 My Angels in the Sky. Each day I look to Heaven, each day I call your names. Each day just feels so different, It hasn't been the same. Each day I always question, I always wonder why You had to go away from me. My Angels in the Sky. I keep you in my memories, since we've been apart, and I'll always have a part of you locked safely in my heart. Love Always & Forever Mama/Gama xoxo
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
