Catherine Marilyn "Kathy" Curry
Peacefully, with Ken, her beloved husband of 44 years, by her side, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Loving mother of Kim Kozak of Toronto, and Kevin Curry and his wife Vivian To of Whitby. Cherished Grandma of Kyle, Justin, Ronin and Olivia. Dear sister of Marg (Paul McGrath) of Belleville, Joanne (late Paul Starowojtow) of Wasaga Beach, Debbie (Gary Swindell) of Burks Falls, Cindy (late Greg Graham) of Toronto, Joe Agueci (Lynn) of Cobourg, and Sue Triberio of Toronto. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially Barry and Lois Freese and Derek Naylor. A private family visitation will be held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Saturday, June 13, 2020, followed by a private funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Current Ontario pandemic directives require all funeral homes and cemeteries be limited to 10 attendants only. Thank you for understanding. In memory of Kathy, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Please leave remembrances at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
