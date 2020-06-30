Cecil Debruin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Proud and longtime truck driver "Teal Peterbuilt 425 Cat" for Keswick's Draper Farms. Passionate fisherman & Sutton stock car driver. Peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Dear father of Tom Debruin and his late wife Shirley of Rhodes Corner Nova Scotia and Cherie and her husband James Bruinse of Udora. Grandfather of Jerrett, Shawn, Deven, Jacob and Ashley. Loved brother of Isobel De Bruin of Burlington and of the late Dave, Frank and Jack. Private family service was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Cecil, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved