Cecil Debruin

Proud and longtime truck driver "Teal Peterbuilt 425 Cat" for Keswick's Draper Farms. Passionate fisherman & Sutton stock car driver. Peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Dear father of Tom Debruin and his late wife Shirley of Rhodes Corner Nova Scotia and Cherie and her husband James Bruinse of Udora. Grandfather of Jerrett, Shawn, Deven, Jacob and Ashley. Loved brother of Isobel De Bruin of Burlington and of the late Dave, Frank and Jack. Private family service was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Cecil, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.