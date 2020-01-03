|
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Pozzo (2016). Beloved father of Angelo (Jessie), Heather (Christian), Joseph (Tammy) and Michael (Lesley). Cherished gramps and great-gramps of many. Dear brother of Ermes and Patricia. Randy will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff on the ICU and 3rd floors for the compassionate care given to Randy and his family during his stay. Celebration of Life gathering for Randy and Betty will take place at a later date. In memory of Randy, donations made to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020