Charlie passed away on September 16, 2020 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Pre-deceased by his late wife Donna. Beloved father of Sheri (Chris). Loving grandfather of Martina (Daniel), Cody, Jessica and Melissa. Proud member of the Islandview Beach Association. In Charlie's memory the family requests a donation be made to the charity of your choice . Funeral arrangements have been made through Taylor Funeral Home 905-898-2100. A memorial will be held at a later date.