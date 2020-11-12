1/1
Cheryl Lynn Greig
March 20th, 1964 - November 4th, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl. She was the loving partner of Neil Johnston. She will be missed by her daughters Natasha Greig (Daryle) and Tanika Greig (Ben). Cherished daughter of Claudette Papp and the late Robert Papp. Dearest sister of Tammy Lee Cyr, Lori Ann Papp (the late Bill), and Paula Orminski (John). Beloved grandmother of Steven, Jolene, Halley, Wyatt and Wesley. Cheryl will be fondly remembered by her extended family, the Johnston family and many wonderful friends. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Cheryl, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
