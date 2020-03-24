Home

Passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday March 18, 2020, with her family by her side. Lynn Walker (nee Pollock) of Bradford at 74 years of age. Beloved wife of Rick for 42 years. Loving mom of John Losak (Kelly), Lori Foran, and Brad Walker (Brittany). Proud Grandma of Taylor and Emily, Madison and Megan, Harper and Sam. Predeceased by her loving parents, Joseph and Claire Pollock. Cherished daughter-in-law of Jean (late Brad) Walker. Dear sister of Carol (Phil) Clark, Barb Forhan, late Betty (late Mike) Davies, Pat (late Joe) Riddell. Dear sister-in-law of Maureen (Roger) Blinn and Dave Walker. Lynn will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date in the late Spring. In Lynn's memory, donations may be made to the Newmarket Royal Canadian Legion, Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, or the .
Published in York Region News on Mar. 24, 2020
