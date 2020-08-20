1/1
Christian Gerard Andre BRIET
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He leaves behind his wife Heather Pozzo, two sons, Jonathan and Preston Briet, two stepchildren Staci Harrison and William Martin as well as his faithful companions Rockie and Roxanne. Christian was an avid fisherman, loved the Beatles, enjoyed a good game of backgammon, was a great storyteller and he liked to share a little bit of his wisdom. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com "Love is a promise Love is a souvenir Once given, never forgotten Never let it disappear." John Lennon


Published in York Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
