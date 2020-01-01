|
|
Tragically on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 25 years. Christina Kanarellis of Willow Beach, beloved daughter of Theo and Josie Kanarellis. Much loved sister of Dina (Derek), Stephanie (Steven), and twins Joanna and Steve. Granddaughter of Rosa and Vince Chiaramida. Predeceased by her grandparents Dina and John Kanarellis. Lovingly remembered by her extended family in Canada, Greece and Italy. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saints Panteleimon, Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave. Markham ON L6C 1M9 Friday at 12:00 noon. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to CamH 100 Stokes Street, 5th Floor. Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H4 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020