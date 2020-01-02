|
|
Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Christina was born on March 9th, 1922 in Leeuwarden, Netherlands to Stijntje Verdenius, arriving to Canada in 1951 with her children on the S.S. Zuiderkrius. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter van der Henne and daughter Steina Turcotte. Dear Sister to Thomas (Elly) Verdenius of Netherlands and beloved mother to Jan (Jeran) van der Henne and (Dale) Turcotte. Fondly remembered by all of her grandchildren; Treina (Mark) Miller, Jaimie van der Henne, Diana (Carl) Hussey and Darryl (Rachel) Turcotte and a cherished "Oma" (great-grandmother) to Peyton Hussey. Christina was a kind, warmhearted, stubborn woman with a good sense of humour who could handle good spirited teasing from her children and grandchildren. Our memories of her will always be treasured. Please join family and friends in celebrating her life at Dixon Garland Funeral Home located at 166 Main St N, Markham on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A private burial with immediate family for both Christina and Peter van der Henne will be at Dickson Hill Cemetery.
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020