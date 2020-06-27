Christine JOHNSTON

Born in Uxbridge, Christine died peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Johnston (2006). Loving mother of Keith (Peggy), and Neil (Cheryl Greig), both of Keswick. Cherished grandmother of Brent of Keswick, and Andrew of St-Catharines. Dear sister of Marjorie Brethour and Rose Beach of Uxbridge, and of the late Cora Nolan, W.G. Bruce Catherwood and Ralph 'Peter' Catherwood, all formerly of Uxbridge. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Special thanks to Cedarvale Lodge Staff, private care-givers, doctors, staff and volunteers at SACU and MSK units of Southlake Regional Health Centre, for all of their wonderful care and support. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. In memory of Christine, donations to the C.N.I.B. would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.