Christopher Ernest "Chris" Goldsworthy
Passed away suddenly at his home in Keswick, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 36 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine Silverira. Cherished father of Seth Markson, Salena and Cameron Goldsworthy. Loving son of Heather Herridge. Beloved grandson of Barbara Goldsworthy. Dear brother of Terry Goldsworthy (Roxanne) and Ryan Goldsworthy (Carolyn Brown). Much loved uncle of Justin, Kayla (Michael), Braden, Riley, Haley, Chase and Zackery. Chris will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Private Family Funeral Service. In memory of Chris, donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
