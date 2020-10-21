Peacefully at his home in Keswick, like he wanted, surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Beloved husband of Jackie Carrington of Keswick. Loving brother of Paul (Paula) of Tweed, Ontario and Timothy (Janice) of Pickering, Ontario. Cherished uncle of Andrew of Tweed and Stuart of Ottawa. Chris will be greatly missed by many friends and neighbours. Special thanks to the SRT support workers, especially Janet Crittenden for all of their wonderful care and support. Family received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020. In memory of Chris donations to the Stronach Cancer Center at Southlake Regional Health Centre would be greatly appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com