Suddenly at his home in Jackson's Point on Monday June 1, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Dearly loved by his wife of eight wonderful years, Sherri Benoist. Loving Father of Jerrica Entwistle (nee Matthon) and her husband Jordan. Grandpa Pirate to Cheyanne, Bentley and Jackson. Loving brother of Lorie (Mark), Uncle to Justin and Cody. Predeceased by his parents Raymon Matthon and Agnes Matthon (nee Heeney). He will be sadly missed by his many friends. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Private service will be held with cremation to follow. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca

Published in York Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
