|
|
Died peacefully at the Stirling Manor Nursing Home, she was in her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband "Jake" Donald Harman. Clara was originally from Stouffville, ON before settling in Madoc, ON where she enjoyed many happy years in her tranquil country home. Creating many happy memories with family time spent around her pool, her love of antiques, birds, chickens and cards. She was an active volunteer and member of the Red Hats and other organizations. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother "GG" to us all. She will be sadly missed but not forgotten by her children Donald Harman (Darlah), Daniel Harman (Susan), Kenneth Harman (Nicole), and Rebecca Burry (late Mike). Her grandchildren Jesse, Nicole, Bridget and Luke (Leslie). Ever loved "GG" to Colby, Londyn, Tayler, Cameron and Ava. A special thank you to the nursing staff at Stirling Manor for the love and care that was given to "Clare Bear". A family celebration of life will follow in the Spring.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 27, 2020