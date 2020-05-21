Clifford Charles GRAHAM
16 years with Ernie Sedore & Son, 36 years Volunteer Firefighter with Mt. Albert Fire Department, 33 years with York Region Board of Education) Peacefully passed away at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved son of late Elion (nee Pegg) and late Walter Graham. Dear companion of Ann Minielly. Dear brother of late Keith Graham. Dear uncle of Karen Graham-Knapp (David) and Mark Graham. Dear nephew of late Doug (late Cora) Pegg, late Jack (late Phyllis) Pegg, late Clifford Pegg and late Lena Mitchell. Also survived by his cousins. At Kip's request, cremation has taken place. In Kip's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Residential Care Village, Sick Kids Foundation, or OSPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


Published in York Region News on May 21, 2020.
