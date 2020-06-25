Clifford James McGILL
Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday, June 22nd at the age of 92. Beloved husband to Nancy for 65 loving years. Devoted father to Stephen, the late Leah, and Shawn. Adored grandpa to Nicole, Sandy, Jessica, Brianna, and Christopher. Brother to Bernice and the late Doreen. Clifford worked for the Scarborough Board of Education for 29 years. He was a teacher and then a principal. Clifford opened two schools in Scarborough. He was at Richmond Hill for 1 year, Woodbridge for 5 years and Wexford School, Norman Cook, Ellesmere, L'Amareau, Pringdale Gardens, Danforth Gardens, Robert Service and Knob Hill. He will always be remembered for his good humour. Sadly missed by everyone. Due to current health situations, the family will be having a private memorial service on Friday, July 3, 2020. Donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre (Newmarket). Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com.


Published in York Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
