Peacefully at home at the age of 92. Loving mother of Jennifer (Michael), Camilla (pre-deceased), Jan, Valerie, Francis (Sandrine), Teresa (Wayne), Laura and John. Loved grandmother of Meagan, Katie, Gillian, Stephanie, Camila, Amrita, Gregory, Claire, Tristan, Marama and Jaden. Gwen grew up in and attended University in Toronto. She married Frank Hickey in 1951 and raised eight children. Gwen was a person of faith and volunteered her service in the Palliative Care Unit at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto for over twenty years. Always generous and resourceful, she was the host of many meals, while sharing her sense of humour and wit, at her home in Thornhill. She extended this generosity and resourcefulness by opening her vacation home in Florida for all of her family to come and and be a part of her life there. Gwen will be missed but not forgotten.



