It is with greatest sadness we announce the passing of Colomba Mihalusheff on Sunday, August 9, 2020, a long time Markham resident and known as "Nonna" to everyone. Loving wife of the late Kiro Mihalusheff. Cherished mother of George, Piera (Jim), Gina (Gord), and Ivan (Helena). Devoted Nonna of Colin (Nicole), Melinda (Jordan), Alanna (Connor), Andrew, Doug (Emma), Matthew, Alex, and Daniel. Much loved Bisnonna to Graydon and Mia. Predeceased by her parents Luigi and Concordia and her siblings Paola and Donato. Family and cooking meant everything to her. Family and friends were received at St. Patrick's Parish on Thursday, August 13. Entombment at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com