1/
Colomba MIHALUSHEFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colomba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with greatest sadness we announce the passing of Colomba Mihalusheff on Sunday, August 9, 2020, a long time Markham resident and known as "Nonna" to everyone. Loving wife of the late Kiro Mihalusheff. Cherished mother of George, Piera (Jim), Gina (Gord), and Ivan (Helena). Devoted Nonna of Colin (Nicole), Melinda (Jordan), Alanna (Connor), Andrew, Doug (Emma), Matthew, Alex, and Daniel. Much loved Bisnonna to Graydon and Mia. Predeceased by her parents Luigi and Concordia and her siblings Paola and Donato. Family and cooking meant everything to her. Family and friends were received at St. Patrick's Parish on Thursday, August 13. Entombment at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved