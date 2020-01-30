|
Peacefully passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband, John Lohman. Loving mom to Josh Lohman (Brenda), Patricia (Jim Earl), and Jane (Alan Laver) . She was the proud Oma of Julie (Fraser MacDonald ), Laura (Chad Myers), Kevin Earl (Andrea) and Corrie Laver (Justin Cartella). Very proud Oma of her 6 great grandchildren Hannah, Lauralyn and Scott MacDonald; Adam and Kate Earl; and Wesley Cartella. Missing our Mom and Oma, her fun loving spirit and her wonderful contagious laugh. Remembering our friends at the Rosetown in Richmond Hill, and caring staff at Bradford Valley Care Community. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020