Corrie DOMEN

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Frank of 61 years. Loving mother of Andy (Yolande), Cathy Land, Joanne (Edward) Kaletzke, John (Debbie), Maryanne (Robert) Emerson and Frank (Lori). Loving Oma of 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Southlake Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Friday, November 6th from 7-9 pm. Please RSVP to rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com to reserve a time for visiting. Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at St Elizabeth Seton, Newmarket on November 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Elizabeth Seton Parish would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com