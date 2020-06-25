Cynthia CHAMBERS
Passed peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. Beloved sister of Nancy Smith (Bill) of Thornhill. Cherished aunt of Victoria Smith of Brooklin, Ontario. She was dearly loved by her great nephews, Evan and Noah as well as their father Ferenc Toth. She will be missed by her dearest best friend Kerry Brennan of Markham, Ontario as well as all her family at Chambers and Cooke. At Cynthia's request there will no service. Private interment at Kettleby Cemetery. Arrangements by Roadhouse and Rose of Newmarket, Ontario. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army and Toronto Wildlife Centre.


