Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Predeceased by her husband George (November 9, 2015). Predeceased by her parents Jim and Helen Wade and her brother and his wife Dick and Joy Wade. Fondly remembered by her niece Jillian and her nephew Mark and their families all of England. Cynthia married into the Ellis family and gained many family members including her stepson John Ellis. A Graveside Service was held in Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 356, Poppy Fund would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 15, 2020.