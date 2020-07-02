Dante RUFFOLO

Suddenly passed away with his wife at his side on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 74 years young. Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Swanek). Loving dad of Daniel (Krystal), his princess Jessica (Mustafa) Hasheme and Stuart (Chantelle). Proud Nonno of his best friend Colton and his little Hayley. Dear brother of Orlando, Mary, Victor, Frank, Louie, Carmen, Hilda, Carmelina, late Johnny and their families. Dante's children admired him for the deep love and respect he had for his wife, the example he set in supporting his family and the countless life lessons he taught them. His wife will always remember her husband for over 41 years of love, laughter, support and understanding. Dante was known for his sense of humor, kindness and the unparalleled skill, creativity and work ethic he brought to his profession. He will be dearly missed by all of the lives that he touched. Private visitation held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home followed by Private Family Mass held at St. John Chrysostom Parish and interment at Kettleby Cemetery. In Dante's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
