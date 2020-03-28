Home

David Anthony MacKinnon Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of David Anthony MacKinnon announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Our family is devastated and will miss him dearly. Beloved son to Bernard and Patricia MacKinnon. Loving father of Braden Smith. Brother of Donna Healy (spouse Christopher), Rhonda Apostolakos (spouse John), and Darryl MacKinnon. Uncle to Natasha, Ashley, Colin, Angelina, and Zoë and Everleigh. A private funeral service was held at Taylor Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local food bank. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 28, 2020
