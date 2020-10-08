Suddenly in his sleep at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Marles) of Keswick. Loving father of Bonny Weddel (Brad) of Lindsay, Teresa Robert (Andre) of Barrie, Stephen (Sabrina) of Woodville and Troy (Crystal) of Bradford. Cherished "Grampie" "Grumpy" of Adam, Yasmine, Monique, Wyatt, Gabrielle, Zachery and Dean. David will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends. Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, Ontario. Covid Restrictions to be followed. In memory of David donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com