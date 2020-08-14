David (Dave) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 11, 2020. His humour, compassion and love for family, friends and car racing will be missed by many. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sally; his three children, Susan (Gord), Brian (Brenda), Douglas (Teri); and his grandchildren Shelby (Tim), Taylor, Devin (Laura), Morgan (Alec) and Connor (Christie). Dave will be missed by many friends and family. Dave was the original manager of the Toronto Dominion Bank in Aurora (Yonge and Wellington branch) until his retirement when he joined the team at Priestly Demolition and Contracting. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre, especially Dr. Peter Anglin. In lieu of flowers, the family are requesting donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com