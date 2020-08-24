1/1
David George MARSHALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 69. Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat, as well as his son, Stephen and his wife Rachel and step-son Shaun Gasko and his wife Carmela. Also survived by his sister, Saundra Legge and her husband, Mike and half-sister Debbie Warren and her husband, Paul. Proud Grandpa to Madison, William, Aaron, Lauren, Laina, Kaiya (2013) and Luke. Dave enjoyed his career as a police officer with York Regional Police and various part-time jobs after retirement. Due to COVID, there will be a private family service, with a celebration of life to follow when restrictions have lifted. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Marshall family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved