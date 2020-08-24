Dave passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 69. Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat, as well as his son, Stephen and his wife Rachel and step-son Shaun Gasko and his wife Carmela. Also survived by his sister, Saundra Legge and her husband, Mike and half-sister Debbie Warren and her husband, Paul. Proud Grandpa to Madison, William, Aaron, Lauren, Laina, Kaiya (2013) and Luke. Dave enjoyed his career as a police officer with York Regional Police and various part-time jobs after retirement. Due to COVID, there will be a private family service, with a celebration of life to follow when restrictions have lifted. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
