David J. Beaty
1951-06-30 - 2020-04-25
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great uncle, peacefully at OSMH in Orillia, ON after a long battle with Cancer. Beloved Dad to Angela and Wesley, Granddad to Hunter, Deagon and Charley. Pre-deceased by his parents, James and Joyce Beaty, Grandaughters Ava and Ella, Brother Neil, Brother-in-law, Laurie and Niece Cheryl Whaites. Always loved by his brothers and sisters, Jacqueline Whaites, Irene, Phill, Ian, Robyn and Allyson (John). Sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. David was born in Liverpool England and spent the majority of his life in the Jackson's Point and Sutton area, with his final few years of retirement in Orillia. David spent 38 years with Local 599 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He loved the outdoors from gardening to hunting with his Sutton's Choice Brother's and the time he spent with his family at the Camp. He looked forward to his downtime during the winter to enjoy family vacations to Florida and his time on the Gulf Beaches. He will be remembered for his vibrant smile and giggle and is now at Peace. Donations would be appreciated by the Family to Hospice Georgina or Sunnybrook Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved