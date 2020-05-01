It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great uncle, peacefully at OSMH in Orillia, ON after a long battle with Cancer. Beloved Dad to Angela and Wesley, Granddad to Hunter, Deagon and Charley. Pre-deceased by his parents, James and Joyce Beaty, Grandaughters Ava and Ella, Brother Neil, Brother-in-law, Laurie and Niece Cheryl Whaites. Always loved by his brothers and sisters, Jacqueline Whaites, Irene, Phill, Ian, Robyn and Allyson (John). Sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. David was born in Liverpool England and spent the majority of his life in the Jackson's Point and Sutton area, with his final few years of retirement in Orillia. David spent 38 years with Local 599 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He loved the outdoors from gardening to hunting with his Sutton's Choice Brother's and the time he spent with his family at the Camp. He looked forward to his downtime during the winter to enjoy family vacations to Florida and his time on the Gulf Beaches. He will be remembered for his vibrant smile and giggle and is now at Peace. Donations would be appreciated by the Family to Hospice Georgina or Sunnybrook Hospital.



