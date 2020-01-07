|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Sutton, surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Survived by his wife Dayle Yardley. Loving father of Jodie (Joe Scetto) and Jeff Yardley. Cherished gramps of Cole, Emma and Avrie. Dear brother of Sandra, James (Carolyn) and Susan (Brian). Dave will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends, especially Paul and Sue. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date. In memory of Dave, donations made to the Stronach Cancer Centre c/o SLRHC would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020