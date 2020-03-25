|
|
It is with much sadness that we say goodbye to David, son of the late John and Mary Gleva of Guelph. He passed away peacefully Saturday March 21, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario, listening to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the age of 66 years. He will be deeply missed by his loving partner Chevy Tymosko, his much-loved children Madison, Bostin, Shannon, Samantha (Andrew) and his good friend Blair Hannen. He was known as Gumby (Grandad) to Lorelei, Jana, Wolf, Sytske and Sibilla. Dear brother of Ron Gleva (Pat) and Kim Carere (Tony). David was larger than life and lived with passion and fun. He will be remembered by many for his great sense of humour. In his career with Mark's & Spencer with his intelligence of market retailing and human behavior he rose through the ranks and became Vice President. A remarkable achievement for a fellow whose first job was a bag boy. He went on to build his own retail food business and started a local limousine company where he was affectionately known as "Limodave". He loved to travel and enjoyed winter vacations in Puerto Plata where he made life long friends from around the world. He will be greatly missed as he was loved by many. A Private Family Service was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Celebration of David's Life will be announced at a later date. In memory of David donations can be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 25, 2020