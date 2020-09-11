With heavy hearts we announce the death of Dave Rannie on September 8th after a short battle with cancer. Treasured husband of Estelle (née Martineau) for 57 years. Loving father of the late Michael (Grace), Paul (Kathryn), and Anne-Marie (John). Doting grandpa to Christine, Sean, Sarah, Claire, Julia, Sarah and Cory. Will be dearly missed by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews; and fondly remembered by many friends. Dave was a 35-year employee of the Eaton Company, avid curler, bridge player, and loved his cottage. Above all else, Dave was a cherished family man whose kindness, generosity, and youthful spirit filled those who love him with innumerable memories. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private memorial service. If desired, donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada in honour of his son Mike. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com