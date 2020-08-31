David VanOene

Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband to Dorothy for 55 years. Cherished father to Karen (Mike) and their children Jenna and Jake; and Mark (Danae) and their children Avery, Tatum and Rylin. Dear brother of Ellie Rimmer of Kitchener, and Alan (Cathy) of Ancaster. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
