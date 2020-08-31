1/1
David VanOene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband to Dorothy for 55 years. Cherished father to Karen (Mike) and their children Jenna and Jake; and Mark (Danae) and their children Avery, Tatum and Rylin. Dear brother of Ellie Rimmer of Kitchener, and Alan (Cathy) of Ancaster. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved