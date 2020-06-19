David Walter
1952-01-28 - 2020-06-09
David passed away at home with his wife and best friend Linda (Trimble) and children Lindsay, Andrew (Tara), Laura and Alison at his side. He will be missed by his three grandchildren Michael, Natalie and Kristina. Over the two years of his cancer battle his life was enhanced by the Aurora Seniors Badminton Club, friends Ralph and Nancy Birtch, Vicky and Steve Bush, Bonnie and Bill Scheel, Loretto and Phil Bender, Brenda and Owen Warder and Skip and Debbie Williams. Dave received amazing care from Dr. S. Kassam at the Stronach Cancer Centre and Dr. H. Yuen in Palliative Care. A celebration of life will be planned when crowds are allowed to gather.

Published in York Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
