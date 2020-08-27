1/1
David Wayne NEAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 5, 1937 - August 21, 2020. The family of Wayne Neal is deeply saddened to announce his passing on August 21, 2020 in Barrie, Ontario, after a valiant battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Diane, who was the light of his life. Wayne was a loving father to sons David (Karen), Derek (predeceased), and Dwight (Jennifer), and an amazing grandfather to Jazmin (Jason), Taylor, Jacob, Meagan, and Leyla. He will also be missed by his sister Wila and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents John and Rhea Neal, and siblings Warren, Wanda, and Wendell. Wayne served in the Navy as a young man and then had a long and successful career at General Motors in Scarborough. Wayne touched the lives of many over the years through coaching his children's teams, acting in local theatre, managing Pine Ridge Ski club, teaching disabled children to ski, marshalling golf, and being a friend and neighbour who would always lend a helping hand when needed. After retirement he and Diane enjoyed many adventures together and had fun with friends and family doing the activities they loved. In Wayne's words the night before he passed, "I had a good life". A celebration of Wayne's life will occur on a future date with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations to Track 3 Ski Association (track3.org/donations) or any charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved